VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.93 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $4,052.37 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0029816 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,143.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

