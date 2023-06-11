Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

VIAV has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,996.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 207,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

