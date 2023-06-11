Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Steinberg Asset Management LLC

Steinberg Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the quarter. Viasat accounts for approximately 4.9% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Viasat worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Viasat by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 382,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,025. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $66,136 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Viasat Profile

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

