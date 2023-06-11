Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. Viaplay Group AB has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $30.10.
About Viaplay Group AB (publ)
