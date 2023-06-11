Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. Viaplay Group AB has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

