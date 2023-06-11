Verition Fund Management LLC Has $34.70 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,093 shares during the period. KBR makes up about 0.5% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of KBR worth $34,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in KBR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KBR by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,523. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 123,176 shares of company stock worth $7,533,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

