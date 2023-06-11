Verition Fund Management LLC Has $25.44 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $25,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.61. 2,038,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,406. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.