Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,646 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,122. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $463.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.