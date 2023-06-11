Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 193,286 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Masco worth $21,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 157.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. 1,652,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

