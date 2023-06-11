Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $884,335.38

Verge (XVG) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Verge has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $884,335.38 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,763.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00298954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00533770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00398985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003867 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,779,807 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,779,800 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

