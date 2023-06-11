Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Verasity has a market cap of $43.93 million and $12.94 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003876 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007250 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

