Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Hits $0.0222

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $105.69 million and approximately $37.87 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02215309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

