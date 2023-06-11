Velas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $829,546.38 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.75 million and approximately $829,546.38 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00032423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,461,458,991 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars.

