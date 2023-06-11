Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 770.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.8% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.93. 2,086,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,183. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average of $201.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $295.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

