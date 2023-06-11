Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 457.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 519,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 67,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,081. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

