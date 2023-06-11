Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 229,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,588,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,393,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 399,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 150,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

