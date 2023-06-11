Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.