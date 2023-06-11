Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOE opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

