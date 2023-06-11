Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.08.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

