Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $110,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $105.13. 1,745,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,836. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

