VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Boosted by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

GDX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,669,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,412,912. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

