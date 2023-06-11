Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ventas were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,704,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ventas by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 296,623 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 26,379.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,630,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,034. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -253.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.