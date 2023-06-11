Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

PWR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.83. The company had a trading volume of 347,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,320. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $184.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

