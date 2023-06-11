Utah Retirement Systems Sells 100 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.65.

VEEV stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 790,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,966. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.28. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

