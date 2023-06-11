Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CMS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. 1,538,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.