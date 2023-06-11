Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $5,202,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,820.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AVB traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.31. 696,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 90.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.