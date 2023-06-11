Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

HBAN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,070,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

