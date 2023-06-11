Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,302. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

