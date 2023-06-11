Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Transactions at Upwork
In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,583 shares of company stock valued at $542,941. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Upwork Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ UPWK opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Upwork has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Upwork
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
