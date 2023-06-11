UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $599.06.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

NYSE UNH opened at $493.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.96 and a 200-day moving average of $496.67. The firm has a market cap of $459.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

