United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

UTHR opened at $228.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,379 shares of company stock worth $38,524,217. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

