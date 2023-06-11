Ultra (UOS) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $57.22 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,739.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00397497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00100101 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018981 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003030 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

