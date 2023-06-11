Tyler Stone Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.33. 1,338,748 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

