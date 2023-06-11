Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes $180,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 173,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 717,300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000.

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 250,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $29.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

