Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 1,473,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,558. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

