Tyler Stone Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,810,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

