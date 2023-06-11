Tyler Stone Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,849. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

