Tyler Stone Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,996. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

