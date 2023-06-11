Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys Shares of 11,400 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 572,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,652. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

