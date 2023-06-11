Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,385,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,240,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $672,832,000 after buying an additional 3,118,756 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $6,190,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 43,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 143,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 107,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

