Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $59,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

