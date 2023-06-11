Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $77.12 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $77,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $328.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $496.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.