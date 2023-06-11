Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $58.04 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $58,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $113.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

