Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $54.35 Million Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726,220 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 2.01% of Frontline worth $54,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Frontline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Frontline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Frontline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 142,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Frontline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Frontline Trading Up 3.1 %

FRO opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The firm had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.76 million. Analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.09%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.59%.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

