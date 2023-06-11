Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $63,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.16. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

