Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,349 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tupperware Brands worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

