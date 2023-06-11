Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

