TrueUSD Tops One Day Volume of $1.36 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $1.36 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,287,985 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

