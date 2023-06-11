TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0693 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, TRON has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.97 billion and $178.06 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002323 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003001 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001303 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,115,312,960 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

