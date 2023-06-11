Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.55.

TCOM stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

