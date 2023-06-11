Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 2.8 %

TOLWF stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

